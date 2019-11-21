Bodybuilding is famous in India. In the west, Arnold Schwarzenegger made this sport famous. In India too there have been several famous bodybuilders like Dara Singh.

Bodybuilding needs years of dedication and lots of hard work with a well-balanced diet. Bodybuilding is not only about muscles; it is about becoming fit and make a beautiful body which can inspire others to do the same.

Aesthetic bodybuilders and general bodybuilders are different. When it comes to aesthetic bodybuilders the first name today which comes to mind is Dhanasekar Sakthivel of Tamil Nadu. He is given the tag of the strongest and aesthetic athlete of India by some.

Dhanasekar Sakthivel has a perfectly balanced body. He feels real bodybuilding is about muscles and aesthetics. It needs lots of hard work and a passion for achieving such a body.

Dhanasekar Sakthivel is motivating many young ones to achieve a real aesthetic physique. He has changed many people’s lives by showing them the right way in bodybuilding.

Dhanasekar Sakthivel feels building a proportional, symmetrical body takes a special kind of training. According to him, it requires more than just pulling heavyweights. You have to plan everything to get the right shape. You can build muscles but to get an aesthetic body, you have to work hard for a long time consistently.

Dhanasekar Sakthivel has participated in many big competitions and impressed people with his aesthetic body.

Dhanasekar Sakthivel is an inspiration for the athletes who want a perfect muscular physique. He is going to participate in the world’s top competitions in the near future.