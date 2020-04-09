It seems that the Gen Z are ruling the vast field of social media which has lately seen innumerable content creators and influencers. A majority of them have locked their future by getting into content creation. With content creation and internet being the driving force behind the evolution of social media, many young minds have stepped into the shoes of an entrepreneur.

Amel Elezovic is one such established name who is an entrepreneur, content creator and a YouTuber. His creative flair has made him one versatile personality who enjoys huge support from his followers on the web.

The young lad is based in Norway and his main goal is to create engaging and interactive content for his audience.

“As a content creator, I believe that the content should have a positive impact on the audiences. It is the people who make you an influencer by consuming the content you create. So, it is my responsibility to give them informative, funny and entertaining content,” he said.

Furthermore, Elezovic even shared his views on how technology has evolved over time and has kept everyone hooked to it. The entrepreneur considers digital media as his teacher and not the books and institutions.

A high school dropout, Amel became an entrepreneur by learning things by himself over the internet.

“One thing which has been constant in everyone’s lives in today’s time is social media. The lockdown due to coronavirus might have kept people away from each other but social media has built the bridge by keeping everyone together,” he added. Well, that’s a very valid point made by Amel and currently, the young artist is spending a lot of time in learning innovative things online.

Besides upgrading his skills, he loves to interact with new people and is building his network with new people digitally. The entrepreneur concluded that after the pandemic gets over, he is surely coming out with various new skills which he will exercise in his work.