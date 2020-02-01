When it comes to opulent weddings, a bride has to ace perfection in everything right from the outfits to the venue. When it comes to having the best looks, they need to zero down on the best makeup artists who can bring out their best by creating the best looks. When we say bridal makeup, one name that pops in our mind is Simran Kaur, a Delhi-based makeup artist and hairstylist who is among the top choices during weddings in Delhi. With abundant knowledge about makeup, beauty and hairstyling, she understands the needs of her clients and creates a personalized look according to their choice. That’s what makes Kaur an outstanding name among other makeup artists.

Her magical touch has created wonders and till date, she has styled more than 350 brides who have been a fan of Simran’s work. When asked about her styling she said, “My makeup and hairstyling artistry is very modern and contemporary. When I look at a face, I notice the bare features and I understand what I can do to make the face prettier. Experimenting with looks is something which I love to do and I am glad that all the new looks I have tried on my clients have been appreciated by one and all.” Her experience of 7 years in the industry has truly been enriching giving her some of the trusted clients in her list.

Besides this, she is the owner of ‘Simran Kaur Studio’ which not only offers the best makeup services but also has several beauty courses one can learn. The studio offers professional makeup course, personal makeup workshop and other hairstyling courses. She aims to expand her business in the coming year with several other beauty services. Currently, the makeup artist offers services for party makeup, engagement makeup and reception makeup. Her works have also helped her bag several awards and the latest feather in her cap was the best makeup artist award at the Ravishing Wedding Awards 2018. Giving a royal touch with her bridal makeup, she is widely looked upon as one of the most trusted names among the brides in New Delhi.