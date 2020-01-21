Diljit Dosanjh is back again after a long time with a romantic single titled “Stranger”.

Sung by Diljit in collaboration with Simran Kaur, the video of the track features the Diljit with Roopi Gill.

Diljit shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, ” NAAL HO GEYA PYAR HAI MAI KI KARA VIDEO O U T NOW BAUT DER BAAD DUET ROMANTIC SONG.”

“Stranger” has been penned by Alfaz while the music has been composed by Mofusin Studios.

The style, brands, and swagger find a mention in the lyrics of the song. Diljit is all up his fashion game in the song and lends the catchy romantic number, edginess.

After “Surma”, Diljit has amped up his game and has been looking for experimentation when it comes to music.

On the film front, Diljit was most recently seen in the superhit film Good Newwz, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.