There’s a real difference between someone with a peachy booty, abs of steel, and popping biceps who simply posts selfies from the gym, and someone who actually shares science-backed evidence and genuinely good workouts and motivational advice.

Here, it’s about Arjun Reddy, a doctor and an Instagram Fitness Influencer who is well-known in his niche.

Why know him?

Arjun Reddy is a well-accomplished fitness Influencer and a doctor by profession who shares regular content and has transformed many people’s lives by his science-backed tips and tricks.

He is a unique blend of Science and Style and has done great research in the field of Fitness, Exercise and Nutrition. His Instagram page “eathealthywitharjun” has a great number of followers which is close to 20 Thousand. His regular tips and tricks are really a great deal of help to those who aspire to become fit and well built.

Early life and struggles

Arjun had some really humble beginnings. He was born and brought up in a farmer’s family in Andhra Pradesh. Being good at studies, he always had this dream of becoming a doctor, but as we know such things do not come easy to a farmer’s family but Arjun worked hard and proved that hustle can make anything possible.

Through his sheer hard work and dedication, he got admission in one of the most prestigious colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Just when he thought that he has achieved his dream, the sudden demise of his father broke him down but he never gave up. He passed college with flying colours and got his MBBS degree.

Career as a Doctor and Influencer

After completing his MBBS, he served as a CMO for 3 years in Kerala while preparing for his post-graduation at the same time. Later on, he did PG (DNB Family Medicine) at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi, Kerala. While working as a Doctor in a secondary care hospital in Thrissur, Kerala, Arjun thought of going under Physical Transformation as he noticed that he is putting on weight and he carried on extensive research on nutrition, balanced diet and training methods.

He used those methods on himself and lost 22 kg in 1 year. Surprised by his transformation, people started to seek his advice and that is when he decided to start his own Instagram Influencer journey and launched an Instagram page called “eathealthywitharjun” and has built a strong community and he doesn’t forget to give his valuable time and tips to his community members on a daily basis.

He is providing authentic, scientific information to the community via his page “eathealthywitharjun” completely free.

Arjun talks about his brand “eathealthywitharjun”

Arjun says that he wants his Instagram Page to become a brand and a go-to page for those who want to be fit and need some tips and motivation. He emphasises on the fact that fitness is an all-round development journey that should focus on overall lifestyle modification that includes eating a balanced diet in the right proportions and training optimally.

Whatever he has achieved is a result of exercise, diet and mental awareness about his fitness goals. Arjun emphasises on the role of homemade food and diet and says that we should enjoy every homemade food rather than choosing a tasteless bland diet.

About his future, he says that he wants to show people a pathway through his page and community and wants to make people aware about not only to be dependent on medicines but also change their diet for their health benefits as it will change their entire life and help them achieve their fitness goals even earlier.