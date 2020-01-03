After proving his mettle in the film industry with movies including Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu and Dear Comrade, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is back with another flick. The actor will be next seen in World Famous Lover.

Helmed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. After releasing the posters of the film, the makers on Friday dropped the teaser of the much-awaited film.

On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement.

On Thursday, he shared a still from the film. Alongside, he wrote, “Tomorrow, 4:05 PM.Teaser. #WorldFamousLover (sic).”

On Friday, he shared a poster on his Instagram story. The one minute and 36 seconds teaser showcases Vijay taking us though his completely different four journeys that is high on emotions, pain and happiness. Vijay’s last film Dear Comrade performed average at the box office and the actor clearly needs a huge break with World Famous Lover.

After wrapping up World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda will kick-start shooting for director Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. The pre-production of the film commenced last year and the shooting is expected to go on floors by the end of January.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film kick-started in October in Hyderabad. The music of the film is given by Gopi Sunder. The romantic drama is produced by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. World Famous Lover is all set to hit the screens on 14 February 2020, Valentine’s Day.

