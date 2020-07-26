To be a celebrity and proficient event manager is not everyone’s cup of tea. It requires a lot of proficiency and good communication abilities which transform the whole chore into a perfect piece of cake. One such personality has remarkable experience in a particular niche.

Anuj Chuke is the founder and art manager of “Shubh Mangalam Celebrity and Event Management Company” with more than 7 years of acquaintance in the Event and Entertainment Industry.

Talking about the industry, those millions of followers and interactions don’t happen by virtue of being “famous.” And if you’re accountable for celebrity social media management, you know this all too well. Much like traditional brands on social media, celebrity accounts are responsible for coming up with a content strategy that engages their target audience.

In this guide, we’ll break down the basics of celebrity social media management and how the big names out there score engagement. One of the leading and versatile personalities is carrying his chore phenomenally Addressing his other duties then he is renowned artist manager, designer, fashion show organizer, model coordinator, serials, music albums, TVC advertisements and casting director.

Anuj believes in giving his best when it comes to his services because he adores the essence of perfection over anything else. His skills made him to not only leverage his personal brand but also he is among those who believe in enhancing the true skills and abilities of upcoming stars in the industry. He is well-known for his assistance to celebrities for the management of their chores and events as well.

He has managed countless events to date. His efficient conceptions bring him incredibly worthwhile yields which sustain him to go on with excellence.

He is perfectly defining the art of management. Every artist has an element of creativity in line. That is why he aims at producing something that has never existed before and which requires a combination of intelligence and imagination.

His management is also creative in nature like any other art. Therefore, after managing innumerable artists and events he is having a great proficiency in this niche which is letting him unleash the doors of numerous opportunities for the deserving.