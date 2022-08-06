Anand Mandal Production: A Venture For Catalyzing Our Journey

Those who fear stopping in the middle of their path toward success or leaving behind what they feel is their calling, are the ones who make it to the end of the finish line and Anand Mandal is one such person. From video recorder to editor to production, Anand Mandal has discovered new ways to motivate and inspire the youth in innumerable ways.

Falling in class XII due to his complete submission for video editing, Anand Mandal cleared his exams with the support of his parents but lost the touch with YouTube at that time. However, having the belongingness for video editing, he moved back at it and started trips from Kolayat to Bikaner for recording and editing videos. 2.1 million views in just 1 week were his first breakthrough. This did not happen overnight and the turning point came after many dead ends for Anand. But, this turn was followed by a long line of subscribers and appreciators for Anand.

While searching for an increased monetary scale, Anand ended up shifting to New Delhi and working with YouTubers which resulted in the lowering of monetary benefits for him. His life took an unexpected bend when he lost his father in 2019 and not only encountered grief but also the realization that he was to look after his family from then onwards. Submerged in his loss of identity to who he was he became aloof.

However, the mother ship called to him again, and this time to never turn back. To see who he was, he started working on videos again. Coming back to YouTube he found his identity and upload more than 57 videos, which acted as an inspiration for all those struggling to pull themselves back from the edge.

With over 5.5 Million+ Followers spread over different platforms, Anand Mandal has 4.2 Million+ followers on Facebook, followed by 1 Million+ Subscribe on YouTube and 650K+ followers on Instagram. With over 2.3 Billion+ Views Anand leaves no space for any lack of motivation or neglect towards the people who face any stereotypes, societal or personal issues. In his words, “I want to be there for those who think they are alone. My motive is to let everyone know that they can fight the internal or external demons that haunt them for nothing is stronger than the will to move forward and fight through every hardship.”

The top five videos of Anand over, Facebook & YouTube are, Jhooth:- Dark Side Of Social Media with 150 Million+ Views, Mazak 3 with 120 Million+ Views, Insaniyat with110 Million+ Views, Paper Boy 2 with 100 Million+ Views, and Shaheed with 80 Million+ Views.

After this, Anand Mandal has now taken a step forward in his cause and started his production channel, “Anand Mandal Production” where a new video is uploaded every day. The videos have different moral lessons which cater to different needs and situations in our life. Anand Mandal vehemently believes that one needs to see themselves as “THE PERSON” who can get them through any rough patch of life and so he wants to be a catalyst in making people realize that they are the ones themselves who will be standing till the last day.





