Music Video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ which just got released by Zee Music Company has received tremendous love from the public. Directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, the music video was on YouTube Top 50 Trending list for 4 days and went up to #8. The producers are overwhelmed with the response and so are the actors who all are social media influencers by profession.

Elated, Producer Abhishek Archana Srivastava, has joined hands with Sarkar Ali for another interesting music video titled ‘Hifaazat’. The music video will be the launch of newbie Shivanshu Mishra whereas female lead is yet to be finalized. The song has been penned by Afreen Khan whereas the music has been given by Vibhas Arora.

Hifaazat will be shot at the beautiful locations of Lonavala in March first week and will be directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi whereas his brother Deepak Soi will be the Executive Producer of this project.

Producer Abhishek Archana Srivastava’s last music video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’, starring Anirudh Sharma, Mrunal Panchal, Rishabh Chawla, and Arsh Fam, was directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi only which was very well accepted by the audience.

Sarkar Ali, who hails from Bangarmau, Unnao is a social worker and owns a reputed event organising firm ‘Sarkar Traders’. He seemed really excited for this venture as he said, “Abhishek Archana Srivastava is like my younger brother from another mother. I always had a keen interest in the world of glamour & glitter. I annually conduct Mr Miss U.P. Icon in our state Uttar Pradesh. Now as Abhishek Archana Srivastava is fully-fledged into the production of music videos and films, what could have been a better start for me than joining hands with someone whom I know extremely well and is like a family only. So me, and Abhishek Archana Srivastava are jointly producing ‘Hifaazat’. Now this production will be in continuation, followed by a chain of projects one after one.”