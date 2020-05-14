Entrepreneur and producer Abhishek Archana Srivastava is on a spree of making back to back music videos. The last music video produced by him was ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ which was helmed by Dinesh Soi. The music video, which was released by Zee Music Company in January this year, was a massive hit as it made its place in the top 50 videos on YouTube with trending for almost a week. The producer has got 3 interesting music videos in the pipeline which he plans to shoot after the end of the lockdown.

Abhishek, who comes from a well-educated and reputed family, has got multiple businesses in Uttar Pradesh. While his mother is an additional district judge at Prayagraj Court, many of his family members are gazetted officers in the state. Besides owning a guest house, film institute, event management company and finance company, Srivastava is also into the construction business in Uttar Pradesh.

Having experienced many odds in his life, Abhishek overcame all of them and got into producing films and music videos. Being a very socially active person, the businessman contributes a major amount from his earnings for charity and other NGO activities. However, he does not like to discuss his charitable works and keeps them low-key. He stated that charities should not be done with a reason and need not be glorified in public.

To name a few of his successful companies, he runs 4 Aces Film Institute, DPM Micro Finance, AS Events and Sarkar Traders. At the age of 24, when ordinary people are busy planning their career, this extraordinary guy has built an empire of his own. Abhishek Archana Srivastava is one noteworthy name in Uttar Pradesh. Having managed several events and shows in the past, Abhishek has impressed many celebrities with his work including Sunny Leone, Mahima Chaudhry, Siddharth Nigam, Neha Kakkar, and Badshah among others.