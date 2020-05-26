A business alliance becomes successful when two smart working and like-minded people come together. Making a joint venture with Rahul Salonia, Abhishek Archana Srivastava will soon be producing three music videos. Both the businessmen have made their names in Uttar Pradesh and are excited to be a part of the three romantic music videos.

Salonia, from Kanpur, is the chairman and managing director of Nandrani Group. His firm is spread across different categories providing the best of services to its clients. Under Nandrani Group, there are various other subsidiaries including Nandrani College, Nandrani Palace, Nandrani Resort, Nandrani Chemical City and Maa Nandrani Samajik Utthan Avam Shekshik Trust.

Abhishek, on the contrary, has got many businesses in different industries. A guest house, a film institute, an event management company, a finance company and a venture in constructions; all his organizations are different from each other. His successful business ventures in UP are 4 Aces Film Institute, AS Events, DPM Micro Finance and Sarkar Traders.

Interestingly, the majority of the earnings of these firms are distributed in NGOs and charitable trusts of India. “I am very close to the causes and social works. My motive is to make money and utilize it in the well-being of the society,” said Srivastava.

For many of the events and shows, the young entrepreneur has collaborated with some of the best names from the B-Town. These celebs including Badshah, Neha Kakkar and Sunny Leone who have praised Srivastava’s work and event management skills.

And now, the next venture is with Rahul Salonia. “Rahul and I were longing to work together on something until we came together for the 3 music videos deal. I am really looking forward and I am super excited for this collaboration,” said Abhishek.

In January this year, Abhishek Archana Srivastava produced Dinesh Soi’s music video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ which got an overwhelming response from one and all.