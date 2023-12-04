ZPM to sweep Mizoram polls, show trends; Lalduhoma likely to be the new CM

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a regional force, is poised to take charge in Mizoram, superseding the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Early results indicate a potential landslide for the ZPM, leading in 29 seats, while the incumbent MNF trails far behind, currently ahead in only seven seats.

The BJP, contesting in 23 seats, is leading in three, whereas the Congress, which held sway over the state for nearly two decades, is currently leading in just one seat.

At 74 years old, Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, and the leader of ZPM, is set to spearhead this transition. He himself won from the Serchhip seat and has expressed intentions to meet the governor to stake claim for government formation. Meanwhile, his rival Zoramthanga, the current chief Minister is trailing in his Aizawl East seat.

Lalduhoma’s journey is noteworthy. Starting as an IPS officer, he served in Goa before overseeing the security of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the national capital. Transitioning to politics, he made history by entering the Lok Sabha in 1984 under ZPM.

Encountering challenges, notably being the first MP disqualified under the anti-defection law, Lalduhoma persisted, establishing a significant presence in Mizoram. Despite a disqualification from the Legislative Assembly in 2020 due to anti-defection law violations, he triumphed in the subsequent by-election for the Serchhip seat.

Now, as the 74-year-old ex-IPS officer, Lalduhoma, and his Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) appear set to take the reins, Lalduhoma has affirmed that the party will form the government independently, without forming post-poll alliances with national parties.