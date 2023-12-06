Lalduhoma be sworn in as new Mizoram CM on December 8

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday officially handed over an appointment letter to Lalduhoma, leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), marking a significant transition in Mizoram’s leadership.

Following a resounding victory in the just-concluded assembly elections in the state, Lalduhoma met the governor and staked his claim to form a government in the state. He will succeed Zoramthanga as the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 8, Friday.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their overwhelming support, Lalduhoma highlighted the fatigue among Mizoram’s youth with the outgoing Mizo National Front (MNF) regime, emphasizing the need for fresh ideas and principles in governance.

Anticipating a shift in governance focus, Lalduhoma outlined plans to address multifaceted issues across the state’s 45 departments.

A press conference is scheduled after the swearing-in, during which the new government’s primary objectives will be announced.

Amidst celebrations, the ZPM commemorated its victory with a special worship service.

The ZPM emerged victorious in Mizoram by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies. The Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats, the BJP won two seats and Congress won one.