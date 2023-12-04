ZPM sweeps Mizoram assembly elections under Lalduhoma

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a regional force in Mizoram, will take charge of the new government likely to be led by IPS officer-turned-politician Lalduhoma, superseding the Mizo National Front (MNF), which had governed the hilly state for three terms since its statehood in 1987.

Securing a decisive victory, the ZPM captured 27 seats, while the incumbent MNF managed to secure only 10 seats. The BJP, contesting from 23 seats, improved its standing by securing two seats in this predominantly Christian state.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which had long held sway in the state, secured only a solitary seat.

The outgoing chief minister, Zoramthanga, faced a dual setback losing both the state leadership and his own seat as he was defeated by a ZPM candidate, Lalthansanga, in Aizawl East, with a margin of 2,101 votes. The defeat marked a shift from the 2018 assembly elections when the MNF had won 26 seats, the Congress five, the BJP secured one, and the ZPM eight seats.

The ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma emerged victorious in Serchhip defeating the MNF candidate with ease by a margin of 2,982 votes.

The election results, initially scheduled to be announced alongside four other states, were postponed by a day by the Election Commission in deference to the special significance of Sunday for the Christian-majority state.

Notably, the ZPM was formed by a coalition of six regional parties in 2018, marking its electoral debut in the previous Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections. Positioning itself as a viable political alternative, the ZPM advocated for reinstating liquor ban and contested 36 out of 40 seats, securing victory in 8 and garnering support from independent candidates.

After the elections, ZPM Chief Lalduohma, affirmed that his party would not seek post-poll alliances with national parties and intended to form the government independently.

In contrast, the MNF, led by the outgoing chief minister, centered its campaign on the refugee issue and the displacement of Kuki people from Manipur, making emotional appeals for greater unity in the Mizo community. However, these issues failed to resonate with the majority of voters, as the election results indicated.

Meanwhile, the BJP made substantial gains by securing two seats in the state, attributing its success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. Mizoram State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka expressed optimism about the party’s performance, highlighting their increased presence from securing only one seat in 2018 to contesting in 23 seats in this election.

Who is Lalduhoma?

At 74 years of age, Lalduhoma, is set to spearhead this transition. He himself won from the Serchipp seat and has announced that he would meet the governor to stake claim to form a new government.

Lalduhoma’s journey is noteworthy. Starting as an IPS officer, he served in Goa before overseeing the security of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the national capital. Transitioning to politics, he made history by entering the Lok Sabha in 1984 under the ZPM.

Encountering challenges, notably being the first MP disqualified under the anti-defection law, Lalduhoma persisted, establishing a significant presence in Mizoram. Despite his disqualification from the Legislative Assembly in 2020 due to anti-defection law violations, he triumphed in the subsequent by-election for the Serchhip seat.

Now, Lalduhoma and his Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) appear set to take the reins of power in the state. Lalduhoma has affirmed that the party would form the government independently, without forming post-poll alliances with national parties.