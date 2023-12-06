3 BJP MPs from Chhattisgarh quit LS seats as speculation mounts for new CM

After putting up a spectacular show in the Chhatisgarh assembly elections, the BJP is now busy orchestrating plans to form a new government in the state.

Amidst the intrigue surrounding the probable Chief Minister, three victorious BJP MPs — Arun Sao, Gomti Sai, and Renuka Singh — have quit their Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, which had fielded four MPs in the assembly elections, faced the setback of Vijay Baghel losing his seat.

In the electoral race, state unit president of Chhattisgarh BJP Arun Sao clinched victory in Lormi while Union Minister Renuka Singh secured the Bharatpur-Sonahat seat and Gomti Sai emerged triumphant in the Patthalgaon constituency.

Discussions inside the state BJP office hint at a potential visit from the BJP supervisors’ team to Raipur on December 8. Subsequently, in a pivotal legislators’ meeting, the revelation of Chhattisgarh’s new Chief Minister might unfold, with the swearing-in ceremony tentatively scheduled for December 10.

Speculation within the Chhattisgarh BJP suggests the possibility of a tribal nominee assuming the Chief Minister’s post. The key figures in this speculation include BJP legislators Renuka Singh, Vishnudev Sai and Ramvichar Netam. Renuka Singh is gaining momentum in the coveted race, with rituals such as havan and puja marking her ascent.

Interacting with the media, Renuka Singh gracefully sidestepped a query on her prospect of manning the helm of the state in the capacity of Chief Minister. She, however, emphasized her willingness to accomplish any task entrusted to her by the party.