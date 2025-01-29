ZORO protests abolition of free movement along Indo-Myanmar border

The Zo-Reunification Organization (ZORO), a prominent group advocating for the unity of Zo ethnic tribes, staged a massive protest on Tuesday against the Mizoram state government’s order implementing the Central government’s decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and introduce a new border pass system.

The demonstration included symbolic acts such as burning copies of the government order and was held in the state capital Aizawl along with other district headquarters—Champhai, Lunglei, Kolasib, Serchhip, and the towns of Mimbung and Vaphai. Similar protests were also organized in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts of Manipur.

The FMR, a longstanding agreement between India and Myanmar, allowed residents along the 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border to move up to 16 km into each other’s territory without visas.The policy, which facilitated cross-border cultural ties, trade, and familial connections among the Zo ethnic tribes, has now been replaced by a stricter border pass system.

The new regulation mandates that residents within 10 km of the border on both sides must apply for official passes, significantly restricting mobility. Also, the Indian government has pushed for border fencing, a move widely opposed by the people of Mizoram.

Expressing strong discontent, ZORO’s vice president Rohmingthanga Kawlni stated, “ZORO is saddened and disappointed by the Central government’s decision to cancel the freedom of communication with our brothers and sisters from the other side of the border. We also criticize the Mizoram state government for supporting the Centre’s decision by issuing the order to scrap the FMR.” In fact, the protest event also saw participation from key political figures across party lines.

ZORO has also vowed to collaborate with the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a powerful student organization, to take the issue to the Centre. The groups plan to demand the reinstatement of the FMR and halt the border fencing project, arguing that such measures violate the historical and cultural ties of the Zo tribes spanning both sides of the border.

In addition to opposing the FMR’s removal, it has raised concerns regarding the alleged forced repatriation of 28 Bangladeshi refugees by the Mizoram government and Assam Rifles.

Reports suggest that these individuals had sought shelter in Mizoram but were sent back under disputed circumstances. The organization has condemned these actions, reiterating Mizoram’s history of providing refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

The abolition of FMR and border fencing initiatives are part of the Indian government’s broader strategy to tighten border security amid growing concerns over illegal migration, insurgency, and smuggling activities.

However, for the Zo people, who share deep historical and familial connections across the Indo-Myanmar border, these changes represent a severe disruption to their way of life.

The escalating opposition in Mizoram indicates that this issue could develop into a significant flashpoint between the state and the Central government in the coming months.