Assam rifles played a critical role in securing Indo-Myanmar border: Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera

Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles said that Assam Rifles played a critical role in securing the Indo-Myanmar border.

Lakera said this at Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference 2024 which took place at the Directorate General Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong.

Chaired by Lt Gen Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, the conference brought together Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and senior staff from Headquarters and field formations.

Lieutenant General Lakhera commended the force for their professionalism and resilience in challenging conditions, highlighting the critical role Assam Rifles played in securing the Indo-Myanmar border.

He emphasised that the force must remain prepared for any emerging security threats and continue to uphold stability in the region.

In the conference, attendees discussed strategies to bolster the Assam Rifles’ combat capabilities, with a focus on acquiring new-generation weapon systems and advanced military equipment.

Formations and units shared best practices and recent lessons learned to improve overall force efficiency and response capabilities.

Lieutenant General Lakhera praised Formation and Unit Commanders for their efforts in maintaining peace within their areas of responsibility, urging them to stay vigilant given the dynamic and volatile environment in which they operate.

The Inspector General’s Conference 2024 served as a critical platform for Commanders to discuss combat readiness, modernisation, administrative strategies, and personnel management. The event concluded with a collective commitment to uphold operational excellence and continuously enhance the force’s capabilities.