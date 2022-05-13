DRI seizes foreign origin gold worth over Rs 8 crore smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border

In a significant operation against organised gold smuggling syndicates, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized foreign-origin gold smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border in Guwahati and Dimapur yesterday. It is valued at Rs 8.38 crore.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of DRI launched operation “Gold on the Highway” and mounted discreet surveillance on two oil tankers and a truck travelling separately from Mao, Manipur to Guwahati.

In the early hours, these vehicles were intercepted simultaneously at different points along the National Highway between Dimapur and Guwahati.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, DRI has seized 833 kg of gold valued at Rs. 405 crore during its operations across the country. Of this, in the North-Eastern states, DRI has seized more than 208 kg gold valued at Rs. 102.6 crore, smuggled through the highly sensitive Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bangladesh border.

After intensive examination of the intercepted vehicles, 96 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 15.93 kg were recovered that had been carefully concealed in different parts of the three vehicles. Five people of the syndicate have been arrested and three vehicles seized in the operation. Further investigations are in progress.

DRI’s ability to effectively detect and affect such seizures acts as a deterrent to those attempting to compromise India’s economic frontiers.