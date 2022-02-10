There should be zero tolerance for road accidents: Gadkari

Road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents, according to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at a Press conference on the automobile safety ecosystem in India, he said all efforts should be made to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by the year 2025.

Gadkari emphasised the requirement of four additional airbags and a three-point seat belt for improving safety provisions.

He said a system is being proposed for star rating of the vehicle based on the standards and protocol to improve upon the safety of the vehicle. This will enable the purchaser of the vehicle to make informed decisions.

Elaborating on other safety systems under implementation, Gadkari spoke about Electronic Stability Control, Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS), Transport of dangerous goods, ease of mobility for Divyangjan, Driver Drowsiness Attention Warning System (DDAW), Blind Spot Information System, Advanced Driver Assisting system and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS).

He also stressed the importance of reducing sound pollution and the use of Electric vehicles.

Gadkari said the need of the hour is to create mass awareness for road safety measures by information dissemination through media and peoples participation.