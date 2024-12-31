‘Zero Poverty’ campaign gains momentum in UP to meet Oct 2, 2025 deadline

Uttar Pradesh is on track to become a poverty-free state by October 2, 2025 with the government aiming to identify extremely poor families across the state to ensure that they benefit from various government schemes during the period.

To achieve this goal, extensive surveys and verification processes have been initiated, forming a cornerstone of the “Zero Poverty” campaign. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a poverty-free state.

The state government is conducting a state-wide survey with the assistance of Panchayat Sahayak, Rozgar Sevaks, BC Sakhis, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to identify 15 lakh extremely poor families. Priority is being accorded to families who are homeless, reside in kutcha houses, are landless, or depend on daily wages for their livelihood.

Once the survey is completed, the data collected will undergo verification by village-level committees to ensure accuracy, claimed state Panchayati Raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar here on Tuesday.

This ambitious initiative is leveraging digital technology for efficient execution. A mop-up mobile app is being used to conduct surveys and verify data. Key details such as Aadhaar numbers, bank account information, and photographs of the beneficiaries are being uploaded through this app.

After the survey, members of village-level committees, including the village head, former head, school headmaster, self-help group leaders, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers, will verify the selected beneficiaries. At least three out of five committee members must approve the selection. To ensure transparency, all records will be accessible on the mop-up app and the Zero Poverty Portal.

CM Yogi Adityanath aims to improve the quality of life for every poor family in Uttar Pradesh by ensuring they benefit from government schemes. In the first phase of the plan, priority is given to families who have not yet received any benefits. The Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of timely implementation and reaching every needy individual.

The administration is incorporating Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds alongside government resources to support its ambitious poverty eradication plan. This approach reflects an inclusive vision aimed at fostering both social responsibility and the development of the state. Partnerships with various companies and organizations will

help uplift the living standards of identified impoverished families.

At the village level, panchayat assistants, who are residents of their respective gram panchayats, are playing a key role in this initiative. Following CM Yogi’s directive, these assistants are actively contributing to freeing their communities from poverty. The government has also addressed their concerns, including the prompt clearance of

pending honorariums.

The list of selected families will be displayed at gram panchayat secretariats and other public places and will also be available on the Zero Poverty Portal, ensuring transparency.

With the goal to make Uttar Pradesh poverty-free by October 2, 2025, the government has instructed officials and employees at the grassroots level to ensure the campaign’s complete success.

Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar stated that the plan aims to bring positive changes to the lives of the state’s poorest families by providing them with access to government schemes and improving their quality of life.