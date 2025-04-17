UP govt to recruit over 2 lakh fire safety officers, personnel in pvt institutions

Continuing the momentum to accelerate employment opportunities, the Uttar Pradesh government is now set to provide large-scale employment to more than two lakh young individuals as fire safety officers and personnel in private institutions.

The Fire Department will train these youths before deployment. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department has formulated a comprehensive action plan for this initiative.

Officials here on Thursday said that following their training, these individuals will be eligible for employment in private establishments such as malls, hospitals, schools, and large commercial buildings. This initiative empowers the youth with meaningful jobs and enhances the state’s disaster preparedness and safety infrastructure.

Officials said with this move, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to systematically train and employ youth in firefighting roles across private institutions.

Padmaja Chauhan, Additional Director General of the Fire Department, stated here on Thursday that an action plan has been developed in line with CM Adityanath’s vision to ensure the mandatory deployment of fire safety officers and personnel, akin to security guards, in private buildings.

He added, “Eligibility criteria have been defined, and training programs ranging from one to four weeks will be conducted. Participants will receive certification upon completion, enabling them to secure jobs in private establishments like malls and multiplexes, hospitals with 100+ beds, non-residential buildings over 24 meters, residential buildings over 45 meters, and industrial units covering over 10,000 square meters.”

He said, “Uttar Pradesh is the first state to adopt the Centre’s Model Fire Service Bill-2019 and implement the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022. This legislation mandates deploying trained fire safety officers and personnel in private buildings, making UP a pioneer in this field.”

ADG Chauhan further highlighted that the Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022 and Fire Rules-2024 have emerged as models for other states, which are now studying UP’s framework to replicate it.

To support this large-scale training effort, the capacity of the Fire Department’s training centre in Unnao is being expanded from 196 to 600 trainees. He added, “Plans are underway to establish regional training centres to make high-quality, technically advanced training more accessible to citizens and employees of private institutions.”