YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns

In a blow to the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the party and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly by citing personal reasons.

Reddy had defeated Nara Lokesh, the then TDP general secretary and son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in the 2019 assembly polls from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

According to sources, Lokesh had been sulking for a while for not finding a place in the recent state cabinet expansion.

Reddy wrote a one-line letter to Speaker Tammineni Seetharam stating that he was resigning from the Assembly from Monday due to personal reasons.

Reddy had also been protesting against his own government for not releasing Rs 1,250 crore for the development of his constituency as promised by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sources claim Lokesh is unlikely to fight from Mangalgiri again, and Reddy might join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to fight from the seat. Since less than six months are left before the state polls, there will be no bypoll in the wake of Reddy’s resignation.