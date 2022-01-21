Youtube star and actress Prajakta Koli has partnered with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India today, as their first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion.

As UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, Koli will be entrusted with the responsibility of interacting with young minds to create awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change, global warming, and biodiversity loss that are being felt by all sections of the society, especially the poor and marginalized communities, impacting their lives and livelihoods, and also the economy as a whole.

She will address the need for collective action sharing inspirational stories of how governments, communities and

individuals are taking definite steps to make a real difference.

According to G20 People’s Climate Vote 2021 Report, close to 67% of the youth in India consider the climate crisis as a global emergency and are vocal about the pressing need for urgent policy creation and change.

Strong advocates for green development, the youth are ‘walking the talk’ by making climate-conscious choices in their lifestyles such as buying sustainably sourced products and opting for eco-friendly transportation as well devoting their skills to harness innovative ideas to aid action towards the climate crisis.

An elated Prajakta Koli states, “I am extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled with this unique responsibility to champion a cause that is close to my heart. As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that propel conversations around climate action and the urgent measures we must take.

The youth need to be the torchbearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn’t become endangered. We have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will strive to work with young minds across the globe to take appropriate measures for climate action.”

Welcoming Prajakta, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India says, “We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connection with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth and inspires them to take climate action.”

Known for being an active campaigner for socially relevant youth centric issues, Koli has tackled issues such as body shaming and online bullying with “Shameless” as part of her campaign #iPledgeToBeMe which she launched on World Mental Health Day in 2016.

Being a global ambassador for YouTube’s Creators For Change, she threw light on trolling, female subjugation, and homophobia through “No Offence” which was showcased on International Tolerance Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In 2018 she was seen in WhatsApp’s first-ever TVC which addressed the importance of not spreading fake news.