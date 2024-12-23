Seventh edition of national innovation challenge to foster entrepreneurship launched

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Citi Foundation, have officially launched the seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge for 2024-2025.



This year’s challenge invites young entrepreneurs, including those with disabilities, to develop innovative solutions that “Enhance access to opportunities and well-being for Persons with Disabilities” (PwDs). The initiative, designed to foster social entrepreneurship and drive sustainable development, will be implemented in collaboration with AssisTech Foundation (ATF).



”Applications are open now, inviting young entrepreneurs and differently abled entrepreneurs innovating solutions that “Enhance access to opportunities and wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities” to apply,” an official release said.



This edition, for 2024-2025, will be implemented in collaboration with AssisTech Foundation (ATF), India’s leading organisation accelerating Assistive Technology (AT) innovation for People with Disabilities.



Youth Co:Lab, co-created in 2017 by UNDP and Citi Foundation, aims to empower and invest in youth to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation and entrepreneurship. In India, Youth Co: Lab was launched in 2019 in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. As of the end of 2024, Youth Co:Lab has conducted six national theme-specific youth social innovation and entrepreneurship dialogues in India through this collaboration, reaching over 19,000 people and supporting the creation or enhancement of 2600 youth-led social innovation and entrepreneurship teams.



This year, the Youth Co: Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024-2025, held in collaboration with AssisTech Foundation (ATF) will focus on empowering young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs with disabilities innovating for solutions that “Enhance access to opportunities and well-being of Persons with Disabilities”, across the following sub-categories: Inclusive and Accessible Assistive Technology (AT), Inclusive Educational Technology and Skilling Solutions and Accessible and Inclusive Care Models.



Speaking at the virtual launch, Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative, India, stated, “We firmly believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the changemakers of today. This belief is embodied in Youth Co:Lab, now in its seventh edition. For the first time, it prioritises startups by and for persons with disabilities. We know that promoting disability-inclusive development is not just the right thing to do; it’s essential for achieving the SDGs.”



ATF plays a pivotal role in implementing this year’s Youth Co:Lab, leveraging its expertise in disability inclusion and Assistive Technology innovation. Highlighting their role, Prateek Madhav, CEO & Co-Founder of ATF, said, “Imagine AI enabling individuals with visual impairments to walk independently or AR/VR transforming learning for people with autism. As enablers of the Assistive Technology ecosystem, we are excited to partner with UNDP and AIM for this year’s Youth Co:Lab to improve the lives of PwDs.”



