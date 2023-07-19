Youths bomb own homes in Chennai after fathers deny money

In a shocking incident in Perumbakkam, Chennai, a 22-year-old named R. Karthik expressed his frustration in a rather explosive manner. Upset after his father, R. Ramalingam, refused to lend him money, the young man resorted to throwing a bomb (firecracker) at his own home on the night of July 18.

R. Ramalingam, who works as a daily wage laborer, explained to the police that he couldn’t provide the funds his son requested due to financial constraints. However, this rejection only fueled Karthik’s anger further, prompting him to take drastic action. He purchased the bomb from a local store and hurled it at the front door of their house, causing damage to the door and window panes.

No one was injured in the blast, but Karthik quickly fled the scene, leaving his parents shocked and distressed. The authorities have filed a case and are actively searching for the young man. It has been revealed that Karthik has a history of involvement in minor criminal activities, making this incident even more concerning.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first such incident in the area. On July 17, another man in Perumbakkam resorted to the same dangerous act when his father denied his monetary request. The unfortunate event resulted in minor leg injuries to his sister and uncle.

In this separate case, a 60-year-old man named Paneerselvam faced a similar situation with his son, Arun, who demanded a share of Rs 3 lakh from a recent land sale. When the request was turned down, Arun, accompanied by his brother-in-law Praveen, threw bombs at their own house.

The police, responding swiftly to the complaints, discovered and seized four more concealed explosive devices in the residence. They are diligently investigating the incidents, analyzing CCTV footage to track down the culprits.

These incidents reflect a growing concern about the frustration and discontent among young individuals, leading them to resort to such dangerous acts. Authorities believe that this violence might stem from their struggle to express anger and dissatisfaction in constructive ways.

It is crucial for the community and families to be aware of such signs of distress in their loved ones and offer support to address their grievances in a non-violent and positive manner. Such incidents should serve as a wake-up call for everyone to promote better communication and understanding among family members and communities to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.