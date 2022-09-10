Youth thrashed over suspicion of theft, found dead in North Delhi

A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death at a factory in North Delhi over suspicion of theft, said the Delhi Police.

The deceased has been identified as Izhar, a resident of Sarai Rohilla area of North District. The body of the deceased has been preserved at a hospital for postmortem.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case under relevant sections has been registered at Sarai Rohilla Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

The DCP said, “Information about the incident was received on Saturday, in which it was claimed that a boy named Izhar is lying dead in Relaxo wali gali, Sahzada bagh, Sarai Rohilla. Immediately a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. On examination, several injury marks were found on the body.”

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased entered a factory located at Old Rohtak Road, Sahzada Bagh at around 4 on Saturday morning. But, before he could succeed in stealing something, the staff in the factory caught him and thrashed him badly, eventually resulting in his death.