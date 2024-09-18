Youth thrashed in Madhya Pradesh on refusing to join BJP

A man in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that four persons thrashed him after he refused to give a missed call from his mobile phone to become a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the man’s complaint, the police have registered a case in the matter and further investigations are on.

The incident occurred in Chhatarpur district.

Advertisement

According to the police, the complainant, Manvendra Singh Yadav, 27, accused four unidentified persons of beating him up at a toll plaza located on National Highway – 39 under the jurisdiction of Bamitha police station.

He said the men came to him and forced him to give a missed call from his mobile phone to become a member of the BJP.

Yadav said that when he refused to become a member of the BJP, the men attacked him, threatened him and thrashed him.

According to Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain, a case has been registered against four persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Yadav’s complaint and investigations are on.

As part of the BJP’s membership drive, a person has various options to become the saffron party’s member, including giving a missed call from a mobile phone on the party’s membership number.