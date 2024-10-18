Youth regain lost esteem under PM Modi’s leadership: Jitendra

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that in the last 10 years, India’s youth have regained their lost esteem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their talent and potential are being recognized globally.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Fourth Season of Mann Ki Baat Quiz-cum-Declamation contest, organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Sports Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram.

The minister emphasized the impressive achievements of country’s youth, both domestically and internationally. He mentioned that the event celebrates three key pillars: the power of youth, the importance of sports, and the transformative ideas shared by the PM in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. He said that sports has now become a major source of livelihood and contributes to both physical and mental well-being.

He distributed certificates to the winners of the Mann Ki Baat Quiz competition from Season Three and also honoured outstanding international athletes from the Sports Authority of India.The winners of the Season Four competition will have the opportunity to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan delivered the presidential address on the occasion. He acknowledged Dr Jitendra Singh’s major role in implementing the PM’s visionary project, Mission Karmayogi, which has helped transform the Indian Civil Service.

Dr A Radhakrishnan, Director of Global Givers Foundation, Mr M Anil kumar, state Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and Dr G Kishore, Principal of LNCPE, were among others present.