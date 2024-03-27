Your one vote can change the destiny of the country: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that everyone knows how valuable a vote can be.

“Since childhood, we have heard that ‘Holi should be played in Raghuveera Awadh…’ But did Ram Lalla play Holi in Awadh for 500 years? Your one vote proved that Ram Lalla can play Holi in Awadh. Your one vote can change the destiny of the country. Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir. Could any other party have done this? The last nail in the coffin was to contain extremism and terrorism. Now there are no incidents of stone pelting on our security personnel, rather the flowers of democracy are seen blooming in Jammu and Kashmir. Your one vote freed North-East India from insurgency,” Yogi said.

Interacting with intellectuals in Meerut and Ghaziabad on Wednesday, Yogi appealed to people to vote in favour of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha candidate Atul Garg and explained the value of each vote. The CM said that the voice echoing in the country today is: “This time we have crossed 400”, “Modi government once again”.

Advertisement

In Meerut, the CM said: “Meerut creates history rather than being recorded in history.”

Speaking at the Prabuddha Varg Sammelan held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University while campaigning for actor-turned-politician Arun Govil, the UP CM said that the actor breathed life into Lord Ram’s character in the popular Ramayana serial three decades ago, and would become the identity of Meerut.

Yogi further said, “Arun Govil will now create history in Meerut. Meerut creates history rather than being recorded in history.”

The Chief Minister sought votes for BJP candidate Arun Govil at the gathering comprising doctors, professionals, chartered accountants, teachers, and entrepreneurs.