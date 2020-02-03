BJP Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Monday joined MP Pravesh Verma in attacking Arvind Kejriwal reiterating the latter’s ‘terrorist’ remarks against the Chief Minister saying that “he has the proof of Kejriwal being a terrorist”.

“Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself said you are an anarchist, there is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar said.

Reacting on Javadekar’s remarks, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present.”

“How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him,” he added.

On Friday during a public meeting in Chandni Chowk, Kejriwal had reminded the people of Delhi of BJP calling him a terrorist after the remark came from the Pravesh Verma.

“I am Delhi’s Chief Minister. While some people have voted for me, some had voted for the BJP and the Congress. I never discriminated and worked for everyone. All the people in Delhi are my family,” Kejriwal said during the public meeting.

“Does that make me a terrorist? Now you have to decide if I am a terrorist or your son. If you feel I am a terrorist, then press lotus (BJP’s election symbol). If you feel I am your son, press broom (AAP’s election symbol) on February 8,” he added.

Parvesh Verma had called Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ at an election rally in West Delhi at an election rally.

AAP had moved the Election Commission against the leader for the comments and asked the poll body to take stern action against such hate remarks.

This was the second time, in a week, Parvesh Verma has made such shocking remarks.

Verma was under scanner of the Election Commission over his remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places.

Verma had said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

The poll body had banned Verma from campaigning for 96 hours.