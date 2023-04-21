Yogi thanks PM for giving nod to Kukrail Night Safari

The Technical Committee of the Central Zoo Authority gave the approval on Thursday evening following the intervention from the PMO.

The CM also thanked Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav for giving the approval.

The Chief Minister has said that this decision has paved the way for establishment of Night Safari and Zoological Park project in Kukrail.

“The state government is determined to promote wildlife conservation and eco-tourism in the state. In this regard, effective efforts are being made according to the vision of the Prime Minister.

In this sequence, the state government has decided to set up night safari and zoological park in Kukrail forest area of district Lucknow,” CM said.