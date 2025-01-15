Yogi orders war-footing preparations for Mauni Amavasya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, directed improved arrangements for the expected 8-10 crore devotees at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, January 29.Reviewing the turnout of over six crore devotees at the Mahakumbh during Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals with senior officials at a high-level meeting, he stressed the need for enhanced preparations for the upcoming event.

He instructed officials to coordinate with the railways to ensure timely operation of special Mahakumbh trains, emphasizing the need for continuous operation of both regular and special trains, with increased frequency to accommodate the large number of devotees.

The CM highlighted the need to enhance the mobile network in the fair area and ensure the continuous operation of buses, shuttle buses, and electric buses. He also emphasized regular toilet cleaning, barricading of ghats, and 24×7 electricity and drinking water supply in all sectors.

Many officials including Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Principal Secretary (Home and Information), Principal Secretary (Urban Development), Chairman (Power Corporation) and Director (Information) were present in the meeting.