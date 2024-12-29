Yogi invites President,VP, FM and others for Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her for Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister also invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena for the Mahakumbh-2025 going to be held in Prayagraj.

Along with the invitation letter, CM Yogi presented the logo of Mahakumbh 2025, Kalash, literature related to Mahakumbh, New Year table calendar and diary to the dignitaries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Delhi on Saturday to invite dignitaries to the Mahakumbh, which is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 2025.

On Saturday evening, he met former President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh. CM Yogi also presented gifts related to Mahakumbh to all the dignitaries.

On Sunday, CM Yogi posted the picture of his meeting with the dignitaries on his X handle and expressed his gratitude to them for providing their invaluable time. It is noteworthy that only some time is left for Mahakumbh to start.

CM Yogi and his ministers are visiting different states and inviting dignitaries and common people for the Mahakumbh.