Yogi inspects ongoing development works in Vrindavan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day tour of Mathura from Saturday, inspected the ongoing development works in Vrindavan on Sunday. The Chief Minister conducted a local inspection of the sewer project in Vrindavan and instructed officials to complete the quality work at the earliest.

After the local inspection, the Chief Minister went to the Tourism Facilitation Centre in Vrindavan to interact with the sants. During their interaction, the Chief Minister inquired about their well-being, and discussed the ongoing projects in Mathura. The Chief Minister also had refreshments with them.

Chief Minister Yogi expressed his commitment to develop Braj region and ensure the safety of its pilgrimage sites as soon as he took the oath of office as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister in 2017. Chief Minister Yogi formed the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad to accelerate the development of the region. Currently, a number of developmental projects are underway in the Braj region.