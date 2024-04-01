Those pointing fingers at Modi are hindering India’s development: CM Yogi in Hathras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a developed India is Narendra Modi’s guarantee and those who point fingers at the Prime Minister, are hindering India’s development.

“In a developed India, every person, caste and community would get respect and opportunity to move forward without any discrimination. There should be no casteism — there should be development for all and this is the basis of the concept of developed India. We have seen Modi’s guarantee reaching the ground level, hence the entire country has faith in ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ ” claimed CM Yogi.

Addressing the Prabudh conference in Hathras on Monday, he said ,” Those who point fingers at Modi are hindering India’s development. These are the barriers in the path of developed India. We have to remove these barriers and work to realise the vision of a safe and prosperous India under the leadership of Modi ji.”

The CM appealed for public support for the state government minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Hathras, Anup Valmiki ‘Pradhan’.

He said that,” Hathras is the gateway to Braj Mandal and people of Hathras, Kasganj, Aligarh, Moradabad, Agra and Mathura had achieved the goal of self-reliance hundreds of years ago. When we made the policy of ODOP to promote the products of every district in the state, the reasons behind it were brass work of Moradabad, hardware of Aligarh, asafoetida of Hathras, glass items of Firozabad among others. Your ancestors here worked to set an example of social self-reliance through the goal of self-reliance”.

The CM said that ”intellectuals give leadership to the society, take the reins of elections in your hands. You can give Modi ji victory in 80 seats to give results as per the target of UP”.

He said,”Intellectuals give voice to the beliefs and opinions of the society. Guide the people through your opinion, so responsibility is also on you. You have seen the changing new India and you have also seen the chaos before 2014 and an India after that – a better India. Security, prosperity, livelihood and respect for faith have also been seen here. Many infrastructure works have been done here. Today development is becoming our identity. ”

The CM said that this election is about ‘family first’ or ‘nation first’. ”We have to see whether those who impose anarchy, riots and curfew will come back to power or Modi’s government will come which will provide a riot-free, curfew-free and safe environment, which has given the benefits of governance schemes without discrimination. ”

The CM also praised present MP Rajveer Singh Diler. He said that his blessings are also with Anup Valmiki. ”When the party ordered that a new candidate would come there, Rajveer Singh started working with dedication as a party worker. The party has made Anup Valmiki its candidate.”

Adityanath said, “Elections here will be held in the third phase and we will have to fight against heat wave conditions too. We have to prepare a strategy that every voter votes in favor of NDA candidates with faith in Modi’s leadership.”

The CM said that he had also come here during the assembly elections of 2022. ” You supported lotus on all the seats. If there is a BJP government in the state, there will be security, development and welfare schemes for the poor. There will be a feeling of belongingness in the minds of people,” he pointed out.