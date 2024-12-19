Yogi hails Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an icon of good governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday as an icon of good governance and lauded his role in transforming political instability into stability and fulfilling the goals of effective governance.

He commended Atalji’s visionary initiatives like the Antyodaya scheme, which aimed to empower the poor, deprived, and marginalised sections of society besides ensuring the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes.

He also highlighted transformative projects like the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral, which ushered in a new era of world-class infrastructure and highways in India.

CM Yogi made the remarks while inaugurating the Good Governance Week at the Sangeet Natak Academy and unveiling an exhibition celebrating the life and contributions of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The week-long event marking the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister will be celebrated till December 25.

In his address, CM Yogi stated that this year marks the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, the former Prime Minister and a great son of Mother India. With the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, Good Governance Week is being started in the entire country and the state, he added.

CM Yogi noted that Atalji’s ancestral roots are in Uttar Pradesh, which he chose as his Karmabhoomi, representing the state in Parliament multiple times from Balrampur and Lucknow.

“He also provided exemplary leadership to the nation as both Foreign Minister and Prime Minister. Known as the “Ajatashatru” of Indian politics, Atalji was also a poet, journalist, litterateur, and politician, whose six decades of public life remained untainted,” he remarked.

CM Yogi further informed that as part of the Good Governance Week, several programmes began in every district on Thursday, which will continue until December 25. These programmes include essay writing competitions on good governance for school children, speeches at the higher education level, painting competitions, and seminars in rural areas.

Events will also be organised throughout the year to celebrate Atalji’s legacy. The winners of these activities will be honoured on December 25. Special poetry sessions based on Atalji’s poems will be organised in every district, school, and college on December 25 evening to provide a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Atalji’s services and contributions serve as a great inspiration for the people of the country. On the occasion of the launch of Good Governance Week, various programmes related to this theme will be held in schools, colleges, and institutions across the state.

Yogi highlighted that “the ideals of the revered Atalji will continue to guide people.” The good governance that Atalji envisioned is being effectively implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, reiterating the state government’s commitment to achieving it.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.