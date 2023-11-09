Yogi govt to make UP’s ‘Geographical Information System’ more robust

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has initiated steps to improve the state’s Geographic Information System (GIS) to boost economic and industrial development in the state.

In accordance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a comprehensive plan has been made to initiate unified software development of more than 17 processes such as surveys, digitalization and mapping in Uttar Pradesh.

As such, the responsibility for software development has been assigned to the Shreetron India Limited (SIL), which has directed its empanelled software companies to apply for software development through the Request for Proposal (RFP) process, officials here said on Thursday.

Shreetron India Limited is a company that operates under the administrative control of the state’s Information Technology and Electronics Department and holds ISO 9001:2008 certification.

As per the vision of the Chief Minister, the specific unified software development work entrusted to the Shreetron India Limited will be equipped with many features. It is believed that this software, being developed to make the Geographical Information System of the state more convenient and easier, will be capable of completing more than 17 processes like survey, digitalization and mapping.

In terms of GIS survey, this software will compile data of electric poles, roads, hand pumps, submersible pumps, wells, government establishments, bus stands, railway stations, etc. Moreover, it will also be capable of fulfilling tasks like identifying homes, blocks and urban boundaries under the municipal corporations.

Additionally, it will be able to handle processes related to online property details, including inputting primary data on forms, proper data storage, report compilation, and searching. Furthermore, this software will make use of satellite imaging to provide real-time access to the mapping process.