Yogi Govt accelerates preparations for opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accelerated the process for the opening of the grand temple in Ayodhya in the first week of January next year.

The airport and railway station at Ayodhya are being expanded whereas work is in progress on Ram Path, a 13 kms road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. Besides, the outline for the construction of Ramjanaki Path and Bhakti Path is also ready, officials here said on Wednesday.

These corridors are very important as they will facilitate the passage of devotees to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi Temple respectively. The length of these corridors will be 566 meters and 700 metres. Various types of civic facilities will also be constructed along these roads. The width of Ram Janmabhoomi Path will be 30 meters and the width of Bhakti Path will be 14 meters. The State Government has chalked out a strategy to deal with the various challenges faced in the construction of these roads.

The Yogi Government is determined to make Ayodhya the most beautiful city of the world. As the completion of Shri Ram temple draws near, CM Yogi himself is inviting people to visit the temple on the occasion of its opening wherever he goes. Along with this, Yogi is also reviewing progress of construction regularly.

According to this intention of the CM, work is being done on a war footing for the construction of the temple and providing infrastructural facilities in Ayodhya. Rampath, Ramjanaki path and Bhaktipath will become a powerful medium to take the devotees to their place of worship. The roads will be smart and water-logging free.

The state government is making every effort to make the opening of the temple a grand and spectacular affair. The district magistrate is holding regular meetings with shopkeepers and residents to address the challenges emerging from construction of roads. It is noteworthy that Revenue teams and PWD engineers conducted door-to-door surveys and established regular dialogue with the shopkeepers. Compensation was also given after assessing the properties. Along with this, arrangements are also being made for their rehabilitation.

The Yogi Government has done remarkable work in the construction of roads. For example, all the sale deeds were completed within two months. Supporting the Yogi government’s initiative to develop Ayodhya, all the shopkeepers, without any resistance, dedicated their shops themselves for the creation of a grand temple and infrastructure facilities.

Besides, there is no complaint of irregularity in distribution of compensation in this project also. Those evicted were allotted shops in the newly developed complexes. Most of the shopkeepers were also rehabilitated at their old places with the cooperation of owners.