Yogi gifts EVs to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in various programs in Ayodhya including the

flagging off ceremony of electric vehicles (50 electric buses and 25 e-rickshaws). He further launched the official website of Ayodhya Police along with a Digital Tourism App.

During the event, the Chief Minister said: “Before the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the inauguration of electric buses and e-rickshaws, as well as the launch of a tourism-centric mobile app and the official website of Ayodhya Police in Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and Ayodhya City, has been done to provide excellent public transportation facilities for the devotees coming for the event.”

He further said that January 22 is not only a day to honor India’s faith and devotion, but also a sacred day to restore the pride and honor of India. When Lord Shri Ram will be seated in his magnificent temple after 500 years, it will not only mark the establishment of Ram Rajya in Ayodhya, but also the fulfillment of the work that began in 2014 to establish it throughout the country and the state.

Chief Minister Yogi mentioned that Ayodhya is gearing up for the convenience of the devotees, faith-based travelers, and tourists on this historic occasion. The inauguration of infrastructure here was done by Prime Minister Modi on December 30, 2023.

“Presently, everyone will be amazed to see Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Dharma Path, and Janmabhoomi Path in Ayodhya. From multi-level parking to the construction of ghats from Guptar Ghat to Ram Ki Paidi and naya ghat, beautification programs for Surya Kund, Bharat Kund, everything will leave everyone spellbound. In the same series, good tourist accommodation, construction of Dharamshala, good hotels, tent cities are also taking place for devotees’ convenience during the consecration ceremony,” Yogi added.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure that the coming passengers do not face any problem, electric buses, e-autos and other facilities are being started here. Not only that, through the digital tourism app, any devotee can get an overview of every spot in Ayodhya.

Extending congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said, “On this occasion, I congratulate and extend Makar Sankranti wishes to all Ayodhya residents. I extend my greetings to all the devotees coming to Ayodhya as well as residents of Ayodhya in advance.”

“Our generation has received this opportunity. After 500 years, Lord Shri Ram will be seated in his magnificent temple. The country and the world are eagerly looking forward to the event. We are fortunate to receive his blessings here,” Yogi added.

He stated that it is people’s responsibility to make Ayodhya clean and beautiful. Infrastructure, widening of roads, railway lines, airport facilities, along with electric buses, will enhance the shine of Ayodhya. Their routes have already been determined. Approximately 200 electric buses are currently being provided to Ayodhya, but the government plans to increase it to 500.

He said that the Transport department is actively involved in urban development in this regard. “The private sector should also be invited to contribute to this sector. Ayodhya is set to become the country’s first solar city, so we need to accelerate this program,” he said.

He stated that through the tourist app, people can view and easily access every significant aspect of Ayodhya. The app is available not only in English but also in languages listed in the Constitution, including Hindi and Sanskrit. This service will facilitate assistance from the police, locating police stations and outposts, accessing emergency services, understanding the roles of 1090 and 112, and knowing which officials are dedicated to helping you, he added.

“Today, everyone desires to have the darshan of Ayodhya Dham. It is our privilege that we have the opportunity to contribute in the service of the God. Therefore, we should leave no stone unturned to make it happen. Ayodhya is expected to become a global identity in line with the Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.

Yogi further informed that the cleanliness campaign has been initiated in Ayodhya on Sunday. This campaign will continue across the state until January 21. From January 16 to January 22, there will be continuous recitation of the Ramayana and Ram Sankirtan in every temple. Whether at home or in temples, in villages or in cities, everyone is encouraged to participate in the continuous recitation of the Ramayana and Ram Sankirtan everywhere.

The CM appealed to people to watch the consecration ceremony on January 22 live on screen. Since Ayodhya is currently going through a phase of reconstruction, It would be good if there is no VIP movement here before January 22. After the consecration ceremony, when people come here, they should not face any inconvenience, and those involved in the arrangements should not face any inconvenience either.”

“Those who have been invited by the trust will be present here. For those who cannot come here, they should watch the live broadcast. Later, when they get the opportunity, they can come to Ayodhya and have the darshan of Lord Ram. We will be delighted to welcome them,” he added.

During this, CM Yogi flagged off e-buses and e-autos. By pressing the button, he first inaugurated the digital tourism app and the official website of Ayodhya Police.

On this occasion, Minister in-charge of Ayodhya district Surya Pratap Shahi, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, Legislative Council member Hariom Pandey, District President BJP Sanjeev Singh, Principal Secretary Urban Development Amrat Abhijat and district administration officials were present.