Yogi discusses ‘Mission Milkipur’ with BJP officials in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, who has assumed charge of ‘Mission Milkipur’, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday and held a meeting with BJP officials and workers in the auditorium of Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural University.

The CM gave the victory mantra to party officials and workers and exhorted them to engage in healthy competition to ensure maximum votes for the BJP at the booth level.

He said that workers should compete among themselves to win their booth, Gram Sabha, and Mandal with the maximum votes. He emphasised that contact and communication are the best paths to victory.

The CM said that the BJP is a symbol of development and has ensured this in Ayodhya. “We consider Lord Ram as the symbol of development and eternal life, whereas the Samajwadi Party (SP) considers Babar, a symbol of destruction, as their hero. The Samajwadi Party stopped the development of Ayodhya, opened fire on Ram devotees, and also threw the state into riots. Even today, the Samajwadi Party stands with terrorists, miscreants, and criminals, while the BJP continuously strives to take the country and the state towards development. Housing, toilets, and free gas connections are being provided without any discrimination and only on the basis of eligibility. The state has been freed from anarchy and mafia rule,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister asked workers to go to the people and apprise them of the public welfare schemes initiated by the double-engine government, and appeal for votes on the basis of development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also encouraged the workers, saying that when Ram Lalla was consecrated, the world welcomed the people of Ayodhya. He said that despite the 65 per cent Muslim population in Kundarki, the BJP won the by-election with a record number of votes in the name of development. “The party was successful in winning 7 out of 9 seats in the UP Assembly by-elections due to the relentless efforts of party workers. They should work with full energy to win the Milkipur by-election with record votes,” he remarked.