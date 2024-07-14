Yogi blames overconfidence for Lok Sabha debacle

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while asking BJP cadre not to be on the back foot after the Lok Sabha debacle, said the opponents were successful in conspiring against the party in the run-up to the elections.

He asked the party cadre to pull up their socks to win the 2027 assembly polls in the state. “We had failed them in every election, but this time. we could not reach out to the people with our achievements. However, there is no need to come on the back foot under any circumstances as you people have proved your mettle,” he added.

He said, “Due to shifting of votes and overconfidence, we have gone wrong somewhere this time. Henceforth, party leaders and workers should keep an eye on what is going on in social media and make sure whether we can convey our achievements to the people or not.”

The CM said the opponents spread lies during the elections as part of a conspiracy. We were not successful in countering their propaganda.

CM Yogi said under previous governments, roads used to become deserted in the name of Muharram, but now no one knows how Muharram is going. “Lohia had said that India is India when there is Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. Today’s India belongs to them,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing the BJP State Working Committee meeting here on Sunday. BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the meeting.

He said now that UP has been freed from the mafia with the help of BJP workers there is a safe environment in the state.

“We built Ram temple after 500 years. Earlier during Moharram, houses were demolished in the name of tajiya, but now nobody’s whims are tolerated. We did not discriminate in the name of caste and religion,” he said.