Yogi announces an agriculture & technology university for Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government has given its consent for setting up of an agriculture and technology university in Kushinagar considering the vast scope of agriculture because of the fertile land of the district.

Inaugurating/laying foundation stone for as many as 106 development projects worth Rs 451 crore at a ceremony held at Gandhi Kisan Inter College, Khadha, in Kushinagar, Yogi Adityanath said that the university will help create an ecosystem for agricultural growth in the region.

Pointing out that India currently imports oil worth Rs 16 lakh crore from Arab countries, he said sugar mills can help India become self-reliant in oil production through ethanol. Once the country achieves self-sufficiency in oil production, the money would go to the accounts of sugarcane farmers, rather than to the foreign countries.

The chief minister further said that the inauguration of Tehsil Bhawan in Kushinagar, along with opening of the international airport, will pave the way for growth of tourism to the region.

“Kushinagar has been witness to major spiritual and religious events in every period of time and has contributed significantly to the economy through agriculture. The place has fond memories of Lord Shri Ram, Gautam Buddha and Mahavir. But, no one had imagined that the place would have an international airport or a medical college. Today, both have become realities. Though the air services remained affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to pick up soon with Singapore, Bangkok, South East Asia, Sri Lanka and Arab countries having expressed their desire to launch flights from the airport,” he said.

Congratulating the people of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and Shri Ram Navami, the chief minister said that this is the same state where earlier development money and ration used to go into the pockets of a few and people did not come out of their houses for fear of riots during festivals and celebrations were banned by the administration. “Today, every festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm. Presently Navratri and Ramzan are going on simultaneously in peace and harmony.”

Yogi said that a very positive atmosphere has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “Mother Lakshmi has blessed the country and there is no shortage of anything as the country pledges and moves forward.” He added that Uttar Pradesh will use its potential fully to become prosperous”.

Emphasising that the country was marching ahead on the path of development under the leadership and guidance of Narendra Modi, he said 60 lakh gharaunis have been given to its rightful owners in Uttar Pradesh under PM Swamitva Yojana, which will help them borrow loans to build houses, or start businesses. CM Yogi said that the potential of Uttar Pradesh is being used for its prosperity.

“Many reforms are taking place in the country under the leadership of the prime minister to ensure that the poor and the deprived got justice and benefits of all the welfare schemes. This is the sign of a sensitive government,” CM Yogi remarked.

Meanwhile, the chief minister honoured the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture Department, MNREGA and an entrepreneur. During this, he interacted with the beneficiaries and motivated them to move forward.