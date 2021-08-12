UP CM Yogi to replicate success of Balinee milk company

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will replicate the success of Balinee Milk Producer Company in Bundelkhand by providing assistance to women.

These women will be made self-reliant by setting up dairies and managing milk production. Women groups are being formed in the eastern UP as well as in other districts.

According to the government spokesman, arrangements have been made in each village for the procurement of milk through a computerized system.

This will be the first time that women will be going to work in the field of milk production in districts like Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Amethi, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Kheri, Sitapur and Rampur.

The state government will set up one lakh new self-help groups in five months and these will be assisted through ‘Mahila Samarthya Yojana’.

Under the scheme, a transparent system has been made for the availability of milk markets and the collection of milk in different districts of the state.

Women will be paid the price of milk regularly and on time, directly in their personal bank accounts.

The Balinee Milk Producer Company, with more than 24,180 women farmers of 634 villages of 5 districts (Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot) of Bundelkhand, has been engaged in a successful model of financial dependence.

The Balinee company collects more than 60,000 litres of milk per day. The company is funded by the National Livelihood Mission and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

It was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2019.