Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday received Remdesivir (‘JUBI-R’) from Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. This COVID-19 medicine was researched at Jubilant’s Noida R&D facilities.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “Remdesivir is an effective medicine in the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases. In this critical situation, I am pleased that this medicine was made available by Jubilant in the quick time of two-and-a-half months.” The Chief Minister noted that Jubilant has a large presence in UP and invited Jubilant to make further investments and look at the opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India.

Jubilant, recently launched Remdesivir injection under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in the Indian market. The drug is being made available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through the company’s distribution network. Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug that has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the USFDA for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, says the company.

“It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to present ‘JUBI-R’ the life-saving medicine to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. We are delighted to support the Uttar Pradesh Government in its fight against COVID-19. We are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh Government for its support in producing this critical drug in a short span of time,” said Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.