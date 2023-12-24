Yogi Adityanath is a person of action: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become a symbol of ‘person of action’ today.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida as the Chief Guest, he said: “We all know about the past situation of UP. Law and order and development were subjects of concern for everyone in the state.”

He mentioned that due to his long-standing involvement in the legal profession, he has a deep connection with the industrial world, and that he was pleased to say that UP has become the preferred destination for industries in the premium category.

Reflecting on his experience as the Governor of West Bengal, where he served as the Chancellor of three dozen state universities, he acknowledged the challenges associated with the role of the Chancellor.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that what he wanted to convey at the convocation ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed even more effectively.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister’s speech was not that of a political figure but rather of a spiritual leader, a statesman, an educator, and a visionary individual.

Discussing the law and order situation in the state, he said that there was a time when some people took the legal system for granted. “However, under the leadership of CM Yogi, there is a reign of law in the state today. Regardless of how influential someone is, everyone is accountable to the law”, he asserted.

The Vice President urged the Chief Minister to elevate Gautam Buddha University to the level of Nalanda and Takshashila Universities, expressing confidence that his request would be fulfilled under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Encouraging students to advance in artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and quantum computing, the Vice President emphasized that India is fast emerging as a hub of technology.

He also urged the corporate sector to invest in educational institutions of the country. He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is on the path to becoming a significant hub of defense production.

Inviting students to the new Parliament building, the Vice President also called on those receiving degrees to move forward in life with a ‘Nation First’ spirit.