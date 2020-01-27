The five-day Ganga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh begins with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagging off the yatra from Bijnor on Monday under the ‘Namami Ganga’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, one yatra begins from Bijnor while the other from Ballia. In Bijnor, Yogi Adityanath flagged off the yatra before which he performed an elaborate ‘Ganga aarti’.

From Ballia, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Modi flagged off the yatra.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said that the Ganga river was not only a symbol of faith but also the backbone of the economy. He also said that his government was working overtime to make sure that chemical and human waste did not enter the river.

Both the yatras will culminate in Kanpur on January 31. Eight Union ministers and 56 state ministers of Uttar Pradesh will be a part of the yatra.

With the aim to make the yatra a grand event, the government has planned to build special chabutras to hold Ganga aarti in 26 districts. The plans and programmes of the state and Centre government will also be publicised at the yatra.

“However, the government will stay away from pro-CAA campaigning during the Ganga Yatra. The government is committed to reviving the glorious days of ‘Maa Ganga” and the four-day Yatra is aimed at generating a sense of euphoria over the holy river,” Mahendra Singh, UP Jal Shakti minister said.

“The decision to create mass awakening for the river was taken soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur recently,” he added.

At Kanpur, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the two yatras.