Yogi accuses AAP govt of distributing Aadhaar cards to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ in Delhi

Intensifying BJP’s campaign for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, accusing it of distributing Aadhaar cards to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ and settling Rohingyas in the city.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who addressed massive public meetings here at Kirari, Karol Bagh and Janakpuri for BJP candidates,accused AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal of playing with national security and creating riots in the city. “Bangladeshi infiltrators are being provided with Aadhaar cards through Aadhaar-making machines in the houses of AAP leaders,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

“AAP is distributing Aadhaar to infiltrators, Rohingya are being settled in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is playing with national security, he (the AAP chief) created riots here. The Aam Aadmi Party has made the picture of Delhi ugly and it has no right to come to power,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Targeting the AAP government over the issue of basic amenities in the national capital, Yogi Adityanath said, “There are no basic facilities in Delhi, there are good and wonderful roads in Maha Kumbh, it is not

known whether there are potholes in the roads in Delhi or whether there are roads in the potholes.”

The BJP leader also claimed that piles of garbage were visible on every street in Delhi. He drew a parallel between the roads of Noida and Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “These (AAP) people have turned Delhi into a garbage dump. These days, Arvind Kejriwal is repeatedly talking about Uttar Pradesh, but he should not forget that now people are looking at Uttar Pradesh as a model… ”

Yogi Adityanath, urged the voters of Delhi to repeat their Lok Sabha election verdict against Arvind Kejriwal and his team for “pursuing politics of divide and rule”. “Their (AAP government’s) policy of giving financial assistance to priests initially did not include temple pujaris but when it did, it excluded heads of Valmiki temples. The AAP’s agenda does not include priests of Valmiki temples,” he said, adding that the scheme for paying salaries to heads of religious places started with Moulvis as part of their polarisation strategy.

“Their policy of ‘Banto aur raj karo (divide and rule)’ got exposed even in the scheme for giving honorarium to heads of places of worship,” he said, calling the AAP a ‘jhoot ka ATM (ATM for dispensing lies).’

Referring to the 2020 riots in Delhi, Yogi Adityanath said, “You must have seen how riots were carried out in Delhi in 2020 and the involvement of Aam Aadmi Party councillors and their MLAs in this entire conspiracy came to the fore. They are constantly playing with national security.”

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “The person who can betray his guru Anna Hazare will be an expert in betraying the public as well. They are betraying the country as well as the people.”

Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Kejriwal over the pollution in Yamuna. “If as a chief minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj, I want to ask the president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, can he go and take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers,” he asked.

“Have AAP-DA people ever taken forward the work of beautification of any temple? If you want to see a model, then look at the grand Shri Ram temple of Ayodhya,” Yogi Adityanath said.