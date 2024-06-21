Yoga has reached every corner of world under PM Modi’s leadership: JP Nadda

On the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing global recognition towards yoga and said the practice has reached every corner of the world today.

He also appealed to people to include yoga in their daily lives to stay healthy.

“I got the opportunity to perform Yoga with Yoga enthusiasts at Yamuna Sports Complex, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. PM Modi initiated International Yoga Day in the UN General Assembly for which he got support from different countries,” Nadda told reporters on Friday.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the practice of Yoga which was earlier limited to our country has reached every corner of the world. Everybody is becoming a part of it. I want to appeal to everyone to include yoga in their regular lives to remain healthy,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today.

Advertisement

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Several Union Ministers and other leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that yoga has been accepted globally and it is India’s gift to the world.

“On 10th International Yoga Day, a new record is being created as people in large numbers are practicing Yoga…The world has accepted Yoga…Yoga is India’s gift to the world…” Rijiju said.

Union Minister BL Verma urged people to make yoga part of their lives. He also praised Prime Minister Modi for promoting yoga on the international stage.

“International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world…PM Modi promoted yoga internationally…I urge people of the nation to practice yoga daily…By practicing yoga in Srinagar, PM Modi is sending a message to the world that we should practice and take yoga forward,” said BL Verma.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that today yoga is being accepted globally.

“2014 onwards, under the leadership of PM Modi, International Yoga Day has started and in various countries, yoga is being practiced…Today, PM Modi will be practicing yoga in Srinagar…The people of Kashmir are also showing their interest in practicing yoga…” expressed Pralhad Joshi.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also performed yoga at an event in the national capital.

Stating he does yoga every day, Chouhan urged people to make it an integral part of their lives. He also praised PM Modi for taking yoga at the global stage.

“It is an incredible, peace-giving experience to perform yoga today. Yoga is a science to lead a healthy, happy, and wholesome life. Yoga not only makes the body ailment-free but also makes the mind healthy and sharp, it is a medium through which the human soul moves towards God. This is an incredible practice India has given to the world,” the former Madhya Pradesh CM said.

“I want to express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as under his leadership yoga has reached every corner of the globe. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I want to appeal to everyone to practice yoga not just today but every day. Make it an integral part of life. Human beings have unlimited possibilities and to know them yoga must be practiced. I practice yoga every day,” he added.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Mansukh Mandaviya also performed yoga at different events.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s celebrations will span across the Nation, with a notable event termed “Yoga for Space”, wherein all the centers and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence.