After the famous Kuldeep Singh Sengar rape case and yet another gruesome incident where a rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on Thursday in Unnao, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, Unnao is yet again in news for all the wrong reasons. A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said.

The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth from a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjoining agriculture field but the locals, who rushed on hearing her cries for help, managed to save her, SHO Makhi Raj Bahadur said.

The police was informed by the locals about the incident and a case has been registered, the SHO said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigations are on, the SHO added.

On Thursday, the Unnao rape victim who was on her way to court was attacked by the accused who were on bail. She was brought to a hospital in Lucknow and later flown to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She was admitted with over 90 per cent burns and later on Friday late night died of cardiac arrest.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five men accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to a local court for a hearing on the matter.

Earlier, in yet another Unnao case, a woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

The rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained serious injuries after the July 28 car accident. in Rae Bareli in which a truck rammed the car carrying the rape victim, her lawyer and her family members. In the accident, two female relatives of her family died while the rape-victim and her lawyer were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The victim’s family allege the accident was planned by the prime accused and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

The accident attracted national attention after which the Supreme Court ordered to transfer all the cases related to Unnao rape to Delhi.

The CBI has registered a case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine other accused under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation in the accident case. The Unnao district administration also cancelled three arms licences which belonged to the rape and murder accused MLA.

Kuldeep Sengar along with his brother Atul Sengar is in Tihar jail since last year in connection with the rape case.