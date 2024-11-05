Yadav takes jibe at UP decision to select DGP

The decision of Uttar Pradesh government to make appointment of DGP from its level has earned severe remark from the Samajwadi Party. Its president Akhilesh Yadav, taking a dig at the state government , alleged that there is an attempt to take over the reins from Delhi.

While making a post on X, he wrote that,” I have heard that arrangements are being made to give a permanent post to a senior officer and extend his tenure by two years”.” Now the question is whether those who made the system themselves will stay for two years or not? After this, he sarcastically wrote that isn’t this an attempt to take the reins from the hands of Delhi? Delhi vs Lucknow 2.0,” he questioned.

A Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday approved the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh (Chief of Police Force of Uttar Pradesh) Selection and Appointment Rules 2024. In this, a provision has been made to constitute a nomination committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the High Court.The minimum tenure of DGP has been fixed at two years.The nomination committee will include the Chief Secretary, an officer nominated by the Union Public Service Commission, the Chairman or nominated officer of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Additional Chief Secretary Home, a retired IPS who has worked as DGP.

The purpose of these rules is to establish an independent and transparent mechanism for the selection of a suitable person for appointment to the post of DGP, so as to ensure that his selection is free from political or executive interference.Besides, it is also in accordance with the specific conditions and policing needs of the state. It is envisaged that DGPs will be selected by the state government on the basis of their length of service, generally very good service record and extent of experience to lead the police force. The nomination committee will consider the names of those officers who have more than six months left for retirement. Only those names will be considered who are holding the post of DGP in level 16 of the pay matrix.

The provisions related to removal of DGP from the post have followed the guidelines passed by the Supreme Court. In case of any criminal case or corruption case, or if he otherwise fails to discharge his duties and responsibilities, he may be relieved of his responsibilities by the state government before the completion of the period of two years. According to the decision and order passed by the apex Court in 2006 on the petition filed regarding police reforms, the state governments were expected to enact a new Police Act, so that the police system can be kept free from any pressure, along with protecting the rights of citizens, the rule of law can be established.